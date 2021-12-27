Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor Sells 72,329 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Edward Zelibor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of Lightwave Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16.

LWLG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

