Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,675 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,525 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Enbridge by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

