Lepricon (L3P) Market Capitalization Achieves $738,879.57

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lepricon has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $738,879.57 and $7,063.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

