Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Agenus were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Agenus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $919.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

