Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 161.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

