Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 115,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

