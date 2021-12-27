Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Lambda has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00215760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,215,485 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

