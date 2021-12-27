Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.75 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

