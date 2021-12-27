Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

