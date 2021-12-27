Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

