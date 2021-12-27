Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

