Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.42 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

