Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $748,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

