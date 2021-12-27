Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,507 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

