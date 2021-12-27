Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. Krispy Kreme had issued 29,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $500,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $16.91 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

