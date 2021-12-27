Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.