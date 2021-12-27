Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 11.43% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 553,141 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 204,165 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,010,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 112,552 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55.

