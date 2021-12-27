Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of PNQI opened at $217.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.47. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

