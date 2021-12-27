Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of EMCORE worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $18,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 127,341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 318,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.28. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

