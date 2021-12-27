Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $67.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.