Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $320.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

