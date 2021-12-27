Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 600 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

