Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,336 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

