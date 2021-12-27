Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

