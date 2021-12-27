Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $42.60 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

