Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 150,250 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Tenable comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tenable were worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

