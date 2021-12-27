Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
KEP stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.88.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.