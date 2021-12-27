Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KEP stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

