Klever (KLV) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Klever has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $137.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.61 or 0.07923640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.90 or 0.99876358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

