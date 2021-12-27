Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.05 during trading on Monday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

