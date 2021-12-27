Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.83. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

