Keel Point LLC Sells 23,026 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.49. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

