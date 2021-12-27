Keel Point LLC Sells 19,011 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,631,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

