Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.76. 5,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

