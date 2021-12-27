Keel Point LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

