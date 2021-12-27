Keel Point LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,550,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $105.71. 28,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

