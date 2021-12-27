Keel Point LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

