Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 209.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 211.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 143.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.01 and a 200 day moving average of $302.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

