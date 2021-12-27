Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.02. 6,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,203. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

