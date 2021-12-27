Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 211.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Enstar Group makes up 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 700.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.91. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $194.21 and a 1-year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

