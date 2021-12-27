JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.