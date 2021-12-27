JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

