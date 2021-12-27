John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up 2.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

