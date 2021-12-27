Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

