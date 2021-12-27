Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 121.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

