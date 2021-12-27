IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.