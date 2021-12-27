iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $552.15

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $552.15 and last traded at $551.74, with a volume of 8685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

