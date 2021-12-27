iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $552.15

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $552.15 and last traded at $551.74, with a volume of 8685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.81.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
