iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

