iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $34.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.