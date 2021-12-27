iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,447.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

