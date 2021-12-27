iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,420 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.