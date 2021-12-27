iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.88. 703,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32.

